AUSTIN — The Pottsboro girls golf team placed fourth in the state and freshman Alli Reily had a top-five finish at the Class 3A golf tournament at Grey Rock Golf Course on Tuesday.

The Lady Cardinals, who were in third after the opening round, shot a combined 749 and were eight shots behind Callisburg, which was 12th in 2018, for the bronze medal. McGregor, the Day 1 leader, took the state championship with a 692 and Lago Vista, which was fifth last spring, held its spot as the runner-up with a 726.

Pottsboro, which was at the state tournament for the first time, held off Jacksboro, which ended three strokes back of the Lady Cardinals. Keene shot a 770 and was a distant sixth.

Reily led Pottsboro with a two-day total of 162, shooting 83 after an opening 79, and was fifth in the individual standings. She was two shots back of the third-place tie between Paul Pewitt’s Ida Hansen and McGregor’s Maggie Parmer.

She was also a stroke ahead of Lago Vista’s Lyla Vaughn to earn her spot in the top five.

Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill’s Mason Garrett shot 76-75 for a 151 to take the title by six shots over McGregor’s Paige Gilstrap.

Pottsboro’s Henley Foster carded a combined 188 and was tied with Comfort’s Paityn Maltsberger, Jacksboro’s Carli Smith and Yoakum’s Madison Smith for 25th while Laklynn Fulenchek was a stroke back at 189 and tied Clyde’s Alexis Graham for 29th.

Marrie Baldwin rounded out the Lady Cardinals’ effort with a 210 and tied Clyde’s Stokley Stevens and Chapel Hill’s Hallie Hall for 52nd.