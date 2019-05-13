AUSTIN — In its first state tournament appearance, the Pottsboro girls golf team is in position for a medal at the Class 3A state tournament after its Day 1 performance at Grey Rock Golf Course on Monday.

The Lady Cardinals sit in third place after opening with a combined score of 370. McGregor has the lead at 357 and Lago Vista, which finished fifth last spring, is just one stroke ahead of Pottsboro going into Tuesday morning’s final round of action.

Pottsboro is 12 strokes ahead of Callisburg and Jacksboro, which are tied for fourth at 382. Clyde (394) and Keene (398) were the other teams to shoot under 400.

Alli Reily led the Lady Cardinals with a 79 and she is in second place in the individual standings, behind only Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill’s Mason Garrett, who opened with a 76.

Reily is two shots ahead of Paul Pewitt’s Ida Hansen and three strokes in front of McGregor’s Paige Gilstrap.

Reily won the Region II title by a shot over Hansen and Garrett late last month.

Pottsboro’s Henley Foster and teammate Laklynn Fulenchek each shot a 93 and are tied for 21st with Hughes Springs’ Hannah McKinney, Clyde’s Alexis Graham, Cameron Yoe’s Carley Tucker, Columbus’ Lauryn Shepard and Yoakum’s Madison Smith and Shelby Stary.

Marrie Baldwin rounded out the Lady Cardinals’ effort with a 105 and is tied with Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill’s Hallie Hall for 49th.