SAN ANGELO — Will Quillen homered and drove in three runs during Grayson College’s season-ending 11-7 loss to Midland College in the elimination bracket of the Region V Tournament on Sunday afternoon.

Braydon Webb was 3-for-5 with two doubles, drove in a run and scored, Riley McKinney was 2-for-4 and scored, Blake Rambusch singled, drove in two runs and scored and Cordell Dunn singled and scored twice for the Vikings (42-14).

Midland tied the game with a pair of runs in the seventh and took the lead for good with four runs in the eighth.