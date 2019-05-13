Whitewright head football coach and athletic director Mason Edwards made the decision to step down from those positions after two seasons in charge of the program.

“Incredibly humbled for the opportunity to serve the young men and women in Whitewright,” Edwards tweeted.” It’s a great place with great people. We had some great times, some tough times, and faced more than our share of adversity. Was proud of how we stood tall and stayed together.”

Edwards, who does not have a future destination on tap, went 4-15 in his first opportunity to be a head coach after he was elevated from his offensive line coaching duties to replace Joe Williams following the program’s best season in 13 years. The 2016 squad had gone 8-5 — a five-win improvement — and earned the program’s first playoff victory in 12 years as it reached the Class 3A Division II Region II semifinals before a 35-28 loss against Winona.

This past season the Tigers were 2-7 overall due to one of their non-district games being cancelled and 2-4 in the District 9-3A (II) standings with their wins coming over Leonard and Prairiland.

In his first season, Edwards led Whitewright to a 2-8 record. The Tigers opened 2-1 with wins over Blue Ridge and Tom Bean before losing their final seven games, including an 0-5 mark in 6-3A (II) action.

Whitewright will be searching for a coach it hopes will last more than two seasons — the last to do so was Chuck Lipsey’s four-year run from 2003-07. The new hire will be the Tigers’ seventh head coach in a 12-year span.

Whitewright will remain in a district with Bells, Leonard, Blue Ridge, Paris Chisum, Cooper and Prairiland until the University Interscholastic League’s next realignment in February.

The Tigers are the fifth Grayson County football team to make a head coaching change this off-season, joining Whitesboro, S&S, Collinsville and Bells.