A dozen area baseball players were named academic all-state for the 2019 season by the Texas High School Coaches Association.

Sherman’s Hunter Stephens was a first-team selection and Blaise Bentsen was a second-team selection.

Denison’s Nick Moreno was a first-team selection and Christian Ruebeck was a second-team selection.

S&S had three players selected Kailer Jones was on the second team and Logan Alexander and Stran Northington earned honorable mention accolades.

Howe’s Joseph Brennan was on the first team and Jake Catching was named honorable mention.

Bells’ Matthew Conner was named to the second team.

Whitewright’s Tim Richey was selected for the second team.