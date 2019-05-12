Miranda Villegas, Sr., Guard, Levelland — The District 3-4A MVP helped to lead her top-ranked team to the regional finals for a 32-4 record on the year. She averaged 17.2 points, 3.7 steals, four rebounds and four deflections per outing. Villegas was also selected to play in the TABC All-Star Game and made the TABC All-Region and All-State as well as the TGCA All-State teams.

Avrie Douglas, Soph., Guard, Lubbock-Cooper — The All-District 3-5A second team pick shot 51 percent from the field to average 12.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game. She made the Caprock All-Tournament team and played a key role in helping the Lady Pirates get to the Region I-5A semifinals for a final record of 29-6.

Shaylee Stovall, Soph., Guard, Idalou — Stovall played an integral role in Idalou’s deep playoff run with 19.1 points per game on 41 percent shooting from long distance and 82 percent at the free-throw line. She also averaged 3.1 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 steals on the season.

Holly Hemmeline, Sr., Post, Denver City — The 2018 Lone Star Varsity Player of the Year was named to the TABC All-Region and All-State teams for a second straight season, ending her career with 1,895 points. The District 2-3A MVP poured in 21.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4 steals per game to help Denver City make the playoffs.

Adlee Blacklock, Fr., Guard/Forward, Trinity Christian — The freshman phenom provided her team with 18.3 points, six rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.1 steals per contest. The TAPPS District 1-4A offensive player of the year was named to the all-district, all-state and TAPPS All-Tournament teams before earning the state championship to end the season 29-12.

SPARKS OFF THE BENCH

Madai Chavira, Jr., Post, Lockney — The Lady Longhorn marked a strong District 4-2A showing by averaging a double-double’s effort of 12.4 points and 10.8 rebounds per game. The all-district second team member also shot 48 percent on the floor and averaged 4 steals per game as Lockney (19-13) lost in the area round of the playoffs.

Mary Jane Huerta, Jr., Guard/Forward, Lorenzo — The Lady Hornet played a key role in getting the team to 21 wins on the season and a bi-district championship. She supplied 14 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals and 3 deflections per contest. Huerta missed out on a chance at being the District 6-1A MVP due to one of its opponents canceling both games.

Maria Maldonado, Sr., Guard, Farwell — The District 3-2A Co-MVP used 18.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.4 steals per contest to get Farwell a co-district championship and a 30-win season. She also earned TCA All-State and TABC All-Region honors as the team won its bi-district playoff game.