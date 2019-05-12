The Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco Badgers are off to the third round of the Class 2A playoffs where they will square off against the Refugio Bobcats. It’s a playoff match-up that will pit two of the best small schools in South Texas.



As of Saturday, the date and site of the Class 2A regional quarterfinal playoff had yet to be determined.



The Badgers earned a spot in the third round of the playoffs by taking down Falls City in back-to-back area playoff games Friday. Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco won Game 1, 9-2. They won Game 2, 6-5.



The Badgers are 24-6 for the season.



The Badgers swept Three Rivers in the bi-district round of the playoffs. Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco won Game 1, 7-2. They won Game 2, 3-2, to close out the series.



Refugio advanced to the regional quarterfinals by sweeping Sabinal in back-to-back games Friday. The Bobcats won Game 1, 16-0. They won Game 2, 1-0.