SAN ANGELO — Braydon Webb was 3-for-5 and a single shy of the cycle with two RBI and scored twice but Grayson’s comeback attempt fell short in an 8-7 loss against New Mexico Junior College in the second round of the National Junior College Athletic Association Region V Tournament at Angelo State on Saturday night.

Grayson led 3-2 after five innings before New Mexico scored three runs in the sixth and seventh innings. The Vikings scored four times in the eighth to get within a run.

Will Quillen was 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI, Hayden Houser was 2-for-4, Blake Rambusch singled, drove in two and scored and Cordell Dunn doubled, walked, drove in a run and scored for the Vikings (42-13), who will face Midland at 1 p.m. on Sunday in an elimination game.

Grayson, which was elevated to the top seed after eligibility issues with McLennan, opened the tournament with a 3-1 victory over Odessa College on Friday night. Braden Carmichael allowed a run on four hits with 12 strikeouts and no walks in his nine innings, Riley McKinney was 2-for-3 with two RBI, Brandon Talley was 2-for-3 with a double, Omar Cervantes singled and scored and Dunn added a sac fly for the Vikings.