Kyle Tucker was a triple short of the cycle, driving in two runs as the Round Rock Express topped the Omaha Storm Chasers 8-7 in Papillion, Neb., on Friday.

Garrett Stubbs doubled and singled for Round Rock. Myles Straw scored three runs for the Express.

Omaha took a 3-2 lead in the first after Cheslor Cuthbert hit a three-run home run.

Round Rock answered in the top of the next frame, scoring three runs to take the lead for good. Yordan Alvarez hit a two-run double and Stubbs hit an RBI double en route to the two-run lead. Alvarez finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs.

With the score tied 5-5 in the fifth, the Express took the lead for good when Tucker hit a solo home run.

Omaha saw its comeback attempt come up short after Jorge Bonifacio hit a two-run home run in the ninth inning to cut the Round Rock lead to 8-7.

Cy Sneed (1-4) got the win in relief while Zach Lovvorn (1-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

The win makes it a series triumph for Round Rock as it took three of four games.