AUSTIN — The Van Alstyne 1,600 boys relay team won the Class 3A state championship while Whitewright’s Jace Andrew earned a silver medal in the long jump to lead a dozen area entries in the state track meet over the weekend at Mike A. Myers Stadium.

The Panthers quartet of Jake Carroll, Austin Moore, Cam Montgomery and Samuel Tormos claimed the gold with a time of 3:20 after Carroll, Montgomery and Tormos were on the relay which finished sixth last season.

Goliad was the runner-up in 3:20.90 while Shallowater was a distant third in 3:23.31.

Pottsboro’s foursome of Jared Miller, Ezra Fritts, Cy Shope and Luke Miller finished fifth with a time of 3:24.16.

Andrew was the state runner-up in the Class 3A long jump with a leap of 22 feet and one quarter inch.

He claimed the silver medal by the narrowest of margins — a quarter inch — in front of third-place Blake Moody of Poth.

Andrew passed Moody, whose best jump was his first, on the final attempt of the prelims.

As a sophomore, Andrew was fifth in the state at 22 feet and a three quarters of an inch.

Blooming Grove’s Stephen Carroll won the gold with a leap of 22 feet, 10 and a quarter inches that came on his second attempt. Last year’s runner-up, Demitri Monroe of Van Vleck, finished seventh at 20 feet, five and half inches.

Whitewright senior Seth Jackson nearly made the podium with a fourth-place finish in the Class 3A shot put with a throw of 50 feet, eight and a half inches.

He was four inches behind bronze medalist Christian Gomez of Edna. Dilley’s Scottie Reyes won with a throw of 53 feet, one inch. Jackson was ninth in the state as a junior, when he had a throw of 47 feet, two and a quarter inches.

Howe senior Bethany Masters just missed a medal in the 300 hurdles with a fourth-place finish in 45.61 seconds. She was behind Jim Ned’s Mackenzie Bryan, who took bronze in 44.69 seconds, for the final spot on the podium. Atlanta’s Shevonia Smith won gold in 44.56 seconds.

Whitesboro senior Sierra Parks finished sixth with a time of 45.78 seconds.

Whitesboro senior Max Merlyn was sixth in the Class 3A boys 3,200 with a time of 9:51.94 and senior teammate Michael Urbina placed seventh in 9:58.71. Vanderbilt Industrial’s Kevin Baez took the gold in 9:35.39.

Merlyn also ran the 1,600 and placed seventh with a time of 4:37.04. Sonora’s Evan Shannon was the winner in 4:26.69.

Whitesboro junior Peyton Muntz finished sixth in the Class 3A girls 3,200 with a time of 11:50.33. UC Randolph’s Karylee Taylor won in 11:27.19.

Howe sophomore Marissa Agee placed sixth in the Class 3A 800 meter run with a time of 2:17.56. Wall’s Jayden Fiebiger was the state champ in 2:14.80.

Van Alstyne junior Sydney Ingram was ninth in the Class 3A 100 hurdles with a time of 16.05 seconds. Early’s Trinity Tomlinson won the gold at 14.93 seconds.