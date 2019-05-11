HOUSTON — There is a certain clarity that comes after multiple losses to an all-time great opponent.

Sports reveals the truth in most cases, and though the Houston Rockets believed they had the Golden State Warriors in a vulnerable position after Game 5, the results turned out to be all too familiar.

It would have been easy to pass off Houston’s latest series loss to the three-time champions as a choke, but it sure didn’t appear that way. The Warriors flat beat the Rockets: outshot them, out-clutched them, outcoached them and just plain out-greated them to win their NBA Western Conference semifinal series 4-2.

“This one is going to hurt,” Houston coach Mike D’Antoni said. “This is going to leave a mark.”

The yells and laughs coming from the visitor’s locker room at the Toyota Center after the clinching 118-113 victory Friday night are normally reserved for championship celebrations. Yet there stood the Warriors, the most dominant franchise in the current sport, laughing like a bunch of preteens who had just won the Little League World Series.

“It’s one of the most satisfying victories we’ve had during this run,” coach Steve Kerr said.

They did it on the road without leading scorer Kevin Durant, and you can bet they were enjoying the moment.

Meanwhile, the Rockets — 25 years removed from their first championship — are packing up for the offseason courtesy of the Warriors for the fourth time in the past five seasons. Media types talk about getting over the hump, but it is crushing to realize you’re winning 50-plus games every year and doomed never to reach the desired destination because a giant always seems to be standing in the way.

Houston led 89-82 with 11 minutes remaining, and then, in Stephen Curry's words, "the floodgates opened." After a scoreless first half that included a not-so-nice exchange with Kerr after he picked up his second foul, Curry, nursing a dislocated finger on his nonshooting hand, swallowed up Clutch City with 23 of his 33 second-half points in the final 9:46. Game over. Series over. Season over.

“My confidence never wavers in those moments,” Curry said. "Champions recognize champions," he said in response to LeBron James and Dwyane Wade offering up postgame props on Twitter.

With Kevin Durant back in the Bay Area nursing his strained Golden calf, Splash Brothers Curry and Klay Thompson — with an able assist from their bench and former Finals MVP Andre Iguodala — rolled into H-Town and handed the Rockets one of the most devastating losses since, well, since they eliminated the Rockets last season. Thompson scored 21 of his 27 in the first half, and Iggy knocked down five triples in a game for the first time in six years.

This was a classic case of championship mettle winning out over wannabe greatness. Make no mistake, the Rockets are a really good basketball team — linchpins James Harden and Chris Paul combined for 62 points — but the Warriors are larger than life. Champions find a way to win, and Curry’s second-half barrage brutally slammed the door shut on what many believed to be a golden championship opportunity after Durant limped off the floor with just over 14 minutes left in Game 5.

The series loss with Durant out represented a step back toward the pack after Houston won a league-high 65 games last season. The Carmelo Anthony experiment bombed, swingman Trevor Ariza was sorely missed, and while Harden and Paul played well in the finale, it wasn't to be. Owner Tilman Fertitta was classy in defeat but still wearing his game face and vowing brighter results moving forward.

"They showed why they're the champions," he said. "We're going to learn from it, and we're going to come back next year, and we're going to kick their ass at some point. I can promise you that."

The quandary facing him and General Manager Daryl Morey is how much to tweak from one of the league’s premier offensive clubs. Harden and Paul are under contract through 2021 and 2022, respectively. Center Clint Capella is signed up through 2023. P.J. Tucker, perhaps the most underrated player in the league, has two years remaining on his deal. Bringing back guard Eric Gordon is presumably a priority, along with adding some more pop off the bench. Local product Gerald Green is too inconsistent, and Nene's best days are in the rearview.

"I know what we need to do. I know exactly what we need to do," Harden said.

If he can figure out a way to move the Rockets to the Eastern Conference, the fan base might actually believe him. Otherwise, the Rockets will still be staring up at a modern-day juggernaut — even if KD leaves via free agency — as the West continues to get better. Add to that, Curry is just 31 years of age and Thompson is 29.

The Splash Brothers, by all indications, aren't going anywhere anytime soon.

Yeah, Houston. That's a real problem.