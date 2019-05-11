ANNA — Samuel Tormos was 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles, two RBI and scored as Van Alstyne beat Emory Rains, 7-2, in Game 2 to sweep a Class 3A Region II area round series on Saturday afternoon.

Van Alstyne (23-4) will face Pottsboro in the region quarterfinals this week.

Chandler David allowed an earned run on five hits with 11 strikeouts and no walks, Rhett Gallagher was 2-for-4 with a triple, drove in a run and scored, Tyler Wilson was 2-for-4 and scored and David Terrill singled and drove in two runs for the Panthers, who led 4-0 after three innings.

Judd McCall was 2-for-4 with a double and scored for Emory Rains (19-14).

Van Alstyne opened the series with an 8-2 victory at Emory Rains on Friday as Rhett Gallagher didn’t allow an earned run on eight hits with nine strikeouts and a walk and was 3-for-4, drove in a run and scored twice.

David Terrill was 3-for-3, walked and drove in two, Chandler David was 2-for-4 with two RBI and scored, Tom Fowler singled and drove in two and Tyler Wilson doubled and scored for the Panthers.

Game 2

Pottsboro 10, Edgewood 4 (8)

In Princeton, Pottsboro forced extra innings with a run in the top of the seventh and then scored six times in the eighth to sweep Edgewood in a Class 3A Region II area round series on Saturday.

Pottsboro (24-5) will face Van Alstyne in the region quarterfinals this week.

Hayden Kent was 3-for-6 with a double and three RBI and earned the win with three innings of scoreless relief, Coby Langford was 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and scored twice, Jett Carroll singled, walked, drove in two and scored twice and Robert Goins and Jasek Hooker each singled, walked, drove in a run and scored for the Cardinals.

Hudson Tyner was 2-for-5 with a double and drove in a run for Edgewood (24-13).

Pottsboro won the series opener, 3-1, at Rockwall Heath on Friday night as Coby Langford allowed a run on seven hits with 10 strikeouts and two walks in 6.2 innings before Hayden Kent got a strikeout to earn the save.

Kent also doubled and scored, Cooper Lyons was 3-for-3 with a double, drove in a run and scored, Jackson Lipscomb doubled, drove in a run and scored and Grayson Watson singled and drove in a run for the Cardinals, who broke a one-all tie with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Game 3

Gunter 15, Palmer 4 (5)

In Irving, Bryson Rigsby was 2-for-3 with a pair of triples, four RBI and scored three times as Gunter advanced by rallying to win the final two games of its Class 3A Region II area round series against Palmer.

Gunter (24-8) will face Grand Saline in the region quarterfinals this week.

Powell Zuniga was 2-for-3 with two doubles, four RBI and scored twice, Kyle Ball was 2-for-4 and drove in a run, Harrison Fox was 2-for-3, drove in a run and scored, David Denton doubled, walked, drove in a run and scored twice and Zander Turner singled, drove in a run and scored twice for the Tigers, who scored eight runs in the top of the first inning and enacted the run-rule with six runs in the sixth.

Jeremy Robinson was 2-for-3 with a double, drove in a run and scored for Palmer (19-8).

Gunter extended the series with a 12-5 victory in eight innings on Friday night. Palmer tied the game with three runs in the bottom of the seventh before the Tigers scored seven times in the eighth.

Ethan Watson was 2-for-4 with two RBI and scored, Rigsby was 3-for-4 and scored three times, Teige Harris was 3-for-5 and scored, Fox was 2-for-3, drove in a run and scored and Ball singled and scored twice for Gunter.

Game 2

Grand Saline 9, Whitesboro 3

In Anna, Scout Sanders tripled, walked twice and drove in a run but Whitesboro was unable to avoid a sweep against Grand Saline in a Class 3A Region II area round series on Saturday.

Jake McCorkle was 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored, Christian Goedecke singled and scored and Grant Beste singled and drove in a run for Whitesboro (17-9), which had a 3-0 lead going to the bottom of the third.

Reed Dethrage drove in two runs for Grand Saline (23-9).

Grand Saline held off Whitesboro’s comeback attempt with a 5-4 victory in the series opener on Friday night at Sunnyvale. The Bearcats scored twice in the bottom of the seventh but were unable to push across the tying run.

Beste was 2-for-4 with a double and drove in a run, Goedecke was 2-for-2 and walked, Chase Harding was 2-for-3, Noah Greisen doubled, drove in a run and scored twice and McCorkle singled, walked and scored twice and Sanders allowed an earned run on four hits with eight strikeouts and no walks for Whitesboro.

Softball

Region quarterfinals

Class 2A Region II

Game 2

Honey Grove 15, Tom Bean 7

In Anna, Tom Bean was unable to rally in its all-district 13-2A match-up with a loss against Honey Grove in Game 2 of the 2A Region II quarterfinal series on Saturday afternoon.

Taylor Williams was 2-for-3 with a walk and scored three times, Emmy Pennell was 2-for-4 and scored and Chloe Farrer was 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored for Tom Bean (16-10).

Maura O’Dea was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI, Makiyia Johnson was 2-for-5 with two RBI and scored and Bree Cason and Raney Hodges each drove in two runs for Honey Grove (22-6) will face Bosqueville in the region semifinals this week.

Honey Grove won the series opener, 12-11, in nine innings on Friday night at Bells. The Lady Warriors overcame a 9-2 deficit in the sixth to force extra innings at nine all, scored twice in the 11th to extend the game at 11 and Maddie Cason won it with an RBI single in the ninth.

Farrer was 3-for-5, drove in a run and scored, Williams was 2-for-5 with two RBI and scored three times and Pennell scored three times for Tom Bean.