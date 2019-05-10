DURANT, Okla. — For the second straight season Southeastern Oklahoma State’s Zach James has been named a semifinalist for the Division II Jack Nicklaus Player of the Year Award.

Division II finalists for the award will be named May 14, with the Nicklaus Award recipients being announced May 30..

James, a senior from Whitesboro, was a finalist a season ago while also earning All-American honors and is a two-time Great American Conference Golfer of the Year and has twice been named Southeastern’s Most Outstanding Male Athlete.

He has picked up five individual titles in his 11 tournaments this season and has finished in the top two in nine of them.

His 69.97 average score over 29 rounds is bolstered by 15 scores in the 60s and 21 rounds at par or better.