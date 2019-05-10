HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Hayden Foster finished two-under-par to finish tied for second at the Central/Midwest Super Regional while teammate Zach James fired the tournament’s best round to close the event and tied for fourth at one-under-par as both players earn individual berths to the NCAA Division II National Finals, which is May 20-24 in Daniels, West Virginia.

Despite a Day 2 push, Southeastern Oklahoma State saw its season come to an end as it tied for eighth after carding rounds of 304 and 291 over the final 36 holes to finish with an 892.

Foster opened with a 69 before posting rounds of 73 and 72 to card a 214.

James opened with a 75 but turned the corner with a 72 before posting a 68, for a 215.

It is the first time Southeastern has sent two individuals to the national finals in the same season.

Jordan Holifield was next with a three-round score of 230 after opening with a 77 and firing a 75 and 78 over the final two rounds to tie for 70th.

Bryce Hughes and Ruben Figueiredo both tied for 102nd with scores of 242. Hughes shot 84, 84 and 74, while Figueiredo carded rounds of 81, 84 and 77.