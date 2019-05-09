IRVING — The Gunter Tigers dropped the series opener of their Class 3A Region II area round match-up against Palmer, 10-0, in six innings at Irving High School on Thursday night.

Gunter (22-8) will try to keep its season alive with a victory in Game 2 at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Irving while Palmer (19-6) will go for the sweep. If a third game is needed, it will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Bryson Rigsby, Garrett Vogel, Kyle Ball and Harrison Fox singled while Powell Zuniga walked for the Tigers.

Palmer led 3-0 after three innings and enacted the run-rule with six runs in the top of the sixth.

Softball

Region quarterfinals

Class 2A Region II

Crawford 12, Collinsville 1 (5)

In Crowley, Lexie Martin doubled and drove in a run during Collinsville’s loss against Crawford in a Class 2A Region II quarterfinal contest on Thursday night.

Crawford (31-3), which will face either Trenton or Sam Rayburn in the region semifinals next week, broke the game open with a seven-run third inning.

Gracie Cavin singled and scored, Kaitlyn Long singled and Carrie Johnson walked for Collinsville.

TAPPS

Division IV

Region final

Texoma Christian 10, Fort Worth Lake Country 5

In Era, Cana Miller was 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI, two steals and scored as Texoma Christian defeated Fort Worth Lake Country in a TAPPS Division IV region final contest on Thursday night.

It is the third straight state tournament appearance and fifth overall — all in the past seven years — for the Lady Eagles, who were the runner-up last season.

Texoma Christian (13-0) will face Round Rock Concordia in the state semifinals at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday at Crosby High School.

Bri Yale doubled, walked twice and scored three times, Tisnley Love was 2-for-4 with two doubles, three RBI and scored twice, Lexi Tan singled, drove in a run and scored and Bailey Yale was 3-for-4 with two RBI and allowed three earned runs on seven hits with 12 strikeouts and a walk for the Lady Eagles, who led 8-2 after three innings.