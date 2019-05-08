DURANT, Okla. — For the second straight season and the third time in four years, the Southeastern Oklahoma State men’s tennis team earned a berth in the NCAA Division II Central Regional, facing off with Southern Arkansas at 1 p.m. on Saturday in Magnolia, Ark.

The Savage Storm (10-6) head into the Central Region II contest seeking a berth to the round of 16 for the NCAA National Finals.

The Storm enter as the third seed in the region, while SAU is the number two seed. Southwest Baptist was the top seed and will host fourth-seed Harding. The winner of each match will advance.

Southeastern will be looking to avenge a 4-0 loss to the Muleriders from earlier in the season.