Austin College softball players Jaide Vidal and Cassidy McDaris have been named honorable mention All-Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference performers for the 2019 season.

Vidal, a sophomore outfielder from San Jose, California, led the ‘Roos with a .338 batting average while also scoring 15 runs and stealing 10 bases. She had two doubles, boasted a .430 on-base percentage and was also second on the team with 25 hits in 28 games.

McDaris, a senior catcher from Denison, had a team-best 13 RB, batting .259 with 22 hits, including six doubles. McDaris also scored nine runs to go with a pair of stolen bases in 31 games.