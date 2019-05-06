Bailey Yale was 3-for-4 with two homers, including a grand slam and six RBI as Texoma Christian defeated Central Texas Christian, 17-2, in four innings in a TAPPS Division IV area round game at TCS on Monday afternoon.

The Lady Eagles (12-0) will face Fort Worth Lake Country in the region final for a berth at the state tournament later this week at a time and site to be determined.

Yale also allowed two runs earned runs on eight hits with five strikeouts and a walk while Cana Miller was 3-for-3 with a double, two RBI, scored three times and stole a pair of bases, Tinsley Love doubled, drove in three runs and scored twice, Tori Jobes drove in a run and scored three times and Bri Yale singled and scored twice for Texoma Christian.