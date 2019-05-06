BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Southeastern Oklahoma State softball saw its season come to an end on Sunday afternoon in the Great American Conference Tournament title game, with a 5-1 loss to Arkansas Tech.

Elexis Watson, Katie McCullar and Ivy Amador were all named to the All-Great American Conference Tournament team following their performances on the weekend.

Watson paced the Storm (29-28) with three hits, including a homer that brought her season total to 13 and her career mark to 29, which is eight away from Southeastern’s career record.

Destiny Riddle, Mykaela Wallace, Amador and Kamarie Wallace each added a hit.

McCullar got the start and tossed six innings allowing five runs, one earned, on seven hits with five strikeouts.