WEATHERFORD — Kaylee Walters was 2-for-4 with a double and drove in a run during Grayson College’s 4-2 loss against Weatherford in an elimination game at the Region V North Tournament on Sunday afternoon.

Cheyenne Stark singled and scored, Jade Miller and Danielle Humphrey singled and Carmen Eilertsen scored for the Lady Vikings (23-24), who tied the game with a run in the bottom of the six before Weatherford scored the deciding two runs in the top of the seventh.