GAINESVILLE — Cordell Dunn was 2-for-4 with a grand slam, five RBI and scored three times as Grayson College defeated NCTC, 14-0, to sweep a North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference double-header and earn a share of the conference title.

Grayson (41-12, 27-5) tied McLennan for first place and enters the Region V Tournament as the second seed against Odessa College at 10 a.m. on Friday at Angelo State University.

Chase Van Dyke and Oliver Howitt combined on the four-hit shutout with 12 strikeouts and four walks, Brandon Talley was 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored three times, Will Quillen was 2-for-4 and scored, Riley McKinney doubled and drove in two runs, Braydon Webb singled, walked twice and scored three times and Hayden Houser singled, walked twice and scored for the Vikings.

Grayson started the day with a 4-1 victory as Cole Canuteson allowed an unearned run on four hits with three strikeouts and two walks in six innings, Houser went 2-for-3 with a double and scored, Webb doubled, drove in two and scored, Dunn singled and drove in two and Jarrett Gonzales singled and scored.