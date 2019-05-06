Four members of the Austin College baseball team have earned All-Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference honors for the 2019 season.

Brett Taff, a senior shortstop from Amarillo, earned first-team All-SCAC honors and received one vote for the conference’s Player of the Year Award after leading the league with a .413 batting average. He also led the SCAC with a .503 on-base percentage and a .686 slugging percentage after hitting 11 doubles, two triples, and six home runs. Taff also drove in 33 runs while scoring 38 and stealing 13 bases.

Nick Flynn, a sophomore outfielder from Crowley, was an honorable mention All-SCAC pick after batting .319 with a .511 slugging percentage. Flynn hit six doubles and four home runs, finishing with 13 RBI and 20 runs scored.

Cody Goggins, a junior catcher from Appleton, Wisconsin, was an honorable mention all-conference selection after batting .325 with a .437 on-base percentage. Goggins finished seventh in the SCAC with 37 RBI, hitting two home runs with three doubles and 16 runs.

Oscar Gonzalez, a senior outfielder from Panama City, Panama, was an honorable mention All-SCAC pick after hitting .305 with a .404 on-base percentage. Gonzalez was tied for fourth in the SCAC with 15 stolen bases and scored 32 runs. He also had six doubles, a home run and 17 RBI.