WACO — Texoma Christian senior Tex Monk earned a pair of medals at the TAPPS Class 3A state track meet.

Monk was the state runner-up in 200 meter dash in 22.77 seconds and placed third in the 100 meter dash in 11.169 seconds, missing another silver on a photo finish to Providence’s Mitch Martina, who was second at 11.168 seconds.

Freshman T’ anne Boyd was eighth in the long jump at 13 feet.