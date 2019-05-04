BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Southeastern Oklahoma State hit three home runs in the third inning to pick up a 7-4 win over Ouachita Baptist in the Great American Conference Tournament semifinals, earning the program's fourth trip to the GAC title game.

The Savage Storm (29-27) will face Arkansas Tech at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday for the conference title and an automatic bid to the NCAA Division II Central Regional. It is the first final appearance since 2014.

Elexis Watson, Katie McCullar and Ivy Amador each collected a pair of hits while Symphoni Shomo, Keeshia Thompson, Mykaela Wallace, Hope Deanda, and Kamarie Wallace each added one.

Watson, Mykaela Wallace and Kamarie Wallace each homered and Thompson and McCullar doubled.

Kamarie Wallace finished with three RBI and Mykaela Wallace drove in two. Watson and Destiny Riddle plated one apiece.