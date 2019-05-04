Southeastern Oklahoma State’s Cody Nitson and Austin Ferguson each earned All-Great American Conference recognition for the 2019 baseball season as released.

Nitson took home first-team honors while Ferguson was an honorable mention selection.

Nitson, a senior from Wills Point, was the team’s leading pitcher, posting a 6-3 record in 13 starts with a pair of complete games. He carried a 3.75 ERA, tossing 86.1 innings and holding opponents to a .253 average while striking out 88.

Ferguson, a senior from The Colony, started all 43 games at first base. His .340 average led the Storm as he collected 53 hits, including 13 doubles and eight home runs. He added 40 RBI and scored 34 runs while slugging .577 and carrying a .447 on base percentage.