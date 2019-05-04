PRINCETON — Alexis Tanguma was 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and scored twice while allowing a run on three hits with nine strikeouts and two walks as Bells beat Edgewood, 12-1, in five innings to sweep a Class 3A Region II area round series on Saturday afternoon.

Bells (32-0), which tied the school record for victories, will face Gunter in the region quarterfinals at 6 p.m. on Friday at Allen.

Chesney Blount was 3-for-3 with two RBI and scored, Gabby Smith homered, drove in three and scored three times, Cheznie Hale doubled, drove in two runs and scored twice and Bella Smith singled, walked twice and scored twice for the Lady Panthers, who led 8-0 after two innings.

Bells opened the series with a 6-1 victory at Melissa on Friday night. Cheyenne Floyd allowed an unearned run on one hit with 13 strikeouts and two walks, Bella Smith was 2-for-3 with two homer runs, three RBI and scored three times, Tanguma was 2-for-4 with a double, drove in a run and scored, Mia Moore was 2-for-3 with a double, Blount was 2-for-4 and Gabby Smith walked twice and scored.

Gunter 8, Grand Saline 1

In Rockwall, Elizabeth Schroeter allowed an unearned run on two hits with 12 strikeouts and three walks and was 2-for-2 with a double and three RBI as Gunter defeated Grand Saline in a Class 3A Region II area round match-up at Rockwall High on Friday night.

Gunter (26-6) will face Bells in the region quarterfinals at 6 p.m. on Friday at Allen.. It is the third time, and first since 2012, that the Lady Tigers have reached the third round.

Monique Villanueva was 3-for-3 with a double and drove in a run, Hayden Fox was 2-for-3 with two doubles and scored twice, Abby Gilbreath singled, drove in two runs and scored twice, Kaylee Pruitt was 2-for-4 and Olivia Eft scored twice for for Gunter.

Mineola 8, S&S 1

In Princeton, Riley Marshall drove in the only run for S&S during its Class 3A Region II area round loss against Mineola on Friday night.

Mineola will face Emory Rains in the region quarterfinals later this week.

Lauren Jaresh had the lone hit for S&S (15-9) while Haylee Mahan scored and Taylor Maxwell walked. The Lady Rams were trying to reach the third round for the first time since 2009

Class 2A Region II

Game 2

Collinsville 7, Valley Mills 1

In Fort Worth, Carrie Johnson scattered five hits and a walk while striking out four and was 2-for-4 with two RBI and scored twice as Collinsville swept Valley Mills in a Class 2A Region II area round series at Fort Worth Brewer on Friday.

Collinsville will face Crawford in the region quarterfinals at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Crowley.

Lexie Martin homered and drove in two runs, Kaitlyn Long homered, Brookelyn Haning was 3-for-4 with two doubles and Gracie Cavin singled, drove in a run and scored for the Lady Pirates.

Tom Bean 14, Italy 0 (5)

In Argyle, Ellie Bailey was 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBI and threw a one-hitter with four strikeouts and five walks as Tom Bean defeated Italy in a Class 2A Region II area round contest on Friday night.

Tom Bean (16-8) will face district foe Honey Grove in the region quarterfinals at Anna. Game 1 is at 6 p.m. on Thursday with Games 2 and 3 at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Emmy Pennell was 2-for-4 with a triple and scored three times and Taylor Whitehurst, drove in a run walked twice and scored twice for the Lady Tomcats, who scored eight runs in the first inning.

Non-district

Texoma Christian 9, FW Southwest Christian 8

In Fort Worth, Bri Yale homered and scored twice as Texoma Christian defeated Fort Worth Southwest Christian in a playoff warm-up game.

The Lady Eagles (12-0) will host Central Texas Christian at 4:30 p.m. on Monday in the area round of the TAPPS Division IV playoffs.

Paige Miller was 2-for-4 and scored, Cana Miller doubled, drove in a run and scored twice, Tori Jobes singled and scored twice and Lexi Tan doubled for TCS.