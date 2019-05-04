WEATHERFORD — Kaylee Walters singled, drove in a run and scored as sixth-seeded Grayson College opened the Region IV North Tournament with a 7-4 loss against third-seeded Vernon on Saturday afternoon.

Jade Miller singled, walked and scored, Carmen Eilertsen walked and scored, Skylar Shedlock walked and Cheyenne Stark scored for Grayson (23-23), which will play an elimination game against an opponent to be determined at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The Lady Vikings scored all their runs in the fourth to pull within a run before Vernon tacked on two runs in the fifth inning.