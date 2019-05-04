The Canyon Eagles didn't waste any time in advancing to the next round of the playoffs Friday afternoon.

Cade Olson sparked the Eagles with a grand slam home run to key an eight-run first inning as Canyon completed a Class 4A bidistrict sweep of Borger 17-1 in a five-inning 10-run mercy rule win at Conner Park. The Eagles (19-9-1) advance to the area round against either Clint Mountain View or Andrews next week.

Canyon run ruled Borger (5-17) for the second straight day. The Eagles won the first game at Borger 16-0.

Clay Artho actually had the big power day at the plate for Canyon, hitting two homers, the first of which got the Eagles on the board for a 2-0 lead. Olson's slam capped the inning.

All told, Canyon hit six homers.

Borger 000 10 — 1 2 4

Canyon 824 3 x — 17 14 1

Note: No names available for Borger

Zane Sparks, Jace Venhaus (4), Blake Rodriguez (5) and Brett Cobb. W—Sparks. 2B—Canyon: Cade Olson. HR—Canyon: Clay Artho 2, Cobb, Brody Cook, Olson, Sparks. Records: Canyon 19-9-1, Borger 5-17.

Pampa completes sweep in last at-bat: The Pampa Harvesters came up big offensively late for the second straight game, scoring on Armando Miranda's single in their final at-bat in the bottom of the seventh to beat Levelland 5-4 and complete a sweep at Plainview.

The Harvesters (19-5-1) trailed 4-2 headed into the bottom of the seventh and were on the verge of being forced to a third game. But with one out, Zack Robinson tied the game with a two-run single and went to seond on a qalk to Michael Tollerson.

Miranda then drove home Robinson to end the game and send Pampa to the area round, where the Harvesters will face either San Elizario or Seminole.

Levelland 200 200 0 — 4 9 0

Pampa 002 000 3 — 5 6 1

Noah Ochoa, Straton Dobson (7) and unknown. Dylan Booth and Michael Tollerson. W—Booth. L—Ochoa. 2B—Levelland: Angel Pena. 3B—Levelland: Dylen Wolfe. Records: Pampa 19-5-1, 16-14-1.

Class 3A

Bushland takes first game from Idalou: Bushland overcame a big start by Idalou in the fifth and sixth innings to win 7-3 in the first game of a best-of-three series at Plainview High.

Idalou scored three unearned runs in the first inning off Bushland starter Skyler Jaco, but that was all Jaco gave up as he struck out eight and scattered six hits. The Falcons (18-5-1) tied it 3-3 in the bottom of the third and took the lead for good with two runs in the fifth scoring on an error and a single by Jake Orcutt.

The series resumes at 1 p.m. today.

Idalou 300 000 0 — 3 6 4

Bushland 201 022 x — 7 5 3

Skyler Jaco and Cole Mosely. W—Jaco. 2B—Bushland: Jackson Espe, Drew Houchin, Jaco. Records: Bushland 18-5-1, Idalou 17-11-2.