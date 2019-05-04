McKINNEY — The Denison bats were unable to get going for a second straight day against Frisco Lone Star’s arms and the Yellow Jackets were no-hit in a 2-0 loss as the Rangers swept the Class 5A Region II bi-district series with their Game 2 win on Friday at McKinney Boyd.

Lone Star (28-6) will face Woodrow Wilson in the area round this week.

Jack Condit and Cam Wheeler reached on errors and Wheeler added a stolen base for Denison (15-17), which allowed just three runs in two games but managed just three hits across 14 innings.

Zander Ramey allowed two runs on six hits with two strikeouts and three walks. Lone Star scored in the third and fifth innings.

Class 3A Region II

Game 2

Gunter 2, Whitewright 0

In Anna, Kyle Ball singled and drove in two runs as Gunter defeated Whitewright in Game 2 to sweep a Class 3A Region II bi-district series on Friday night.

Gunter (22-7) will face Palmer in the area round later this week.

Ethan Watson threw a four-hitter with four strikeouts and no walks and also scored along with Bryson Rigsby, who had the only other hit, for Gunter.

Austin Testerman did not allow an earned run on two hits with six strikeouts and four walks for Whitewright (17-6) while Dylan Cordell, Marshall Mangrum, Jake Claborn and Tim Richey singled.

Game 2

Van Alstyne 5, Ponder 1

In Anna, Samuel Tormos was 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and scored and allowed a run on four hits with two strikeouts and two walks as Van Alstyne swept Ponder with a Game 2 victory in their Class 3A Region II bi-district series on Saturday.

Van Alstyne (21-4) will face Emory Rains in the area round this week. Game 1 is at Rains at 8 p.m. on Friday with Games 2 and 3 at Anna at 2 p.m. on Saturday

Rhett Gallagher was 2-for-4 and threw the final two innings to pick up the save, Ethan Litzkow was 2-for-3 and scored, Nathan Cuthbertson doubled and drove in a run, Tyler Wilson singled and drove in a run and David Terrill singled and scored for the Panthers.

Bryce Brockett was 3-for-3 for Ponder (11-14).

Van Alstyne opened the series with a 3-0 victory at Ponder on Friday night. Chandler David threw a one-hitter with five strikeouts and no walks, Cuthbertson was 2-for-3 and scored, Tormos doubled and scored, Zach Smith singled and drove in a run and Terrill singled, drove in a run and scored for the Panthers, who scored all their runs in the fourth inning.

Class 2A Region II

Game 2

Celeste 2, Collinsville 1

In Era, the Celeste Blue Devils earned a sweep of Collinsville with a victory in Game 2 of a Class 2A Region II bi-district series on Saturday.

Collinsville finishes the season at 8-17.

Celeste opened the series with a 12-4 victory on Friday night at Melissa.

Dylan Kays was 3-for-4 with a double, drove in a run and scored, Luis Hernandez was 2-for-3, stole two bases and drove in a run, Daniel Castorena singled and drove in two and Garrett Vannoy singled and scored for Collinsville.