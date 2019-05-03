BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Southeastern Oklahoma State softball placed three players on the Great American Conference all-conference teams and had five earn academic honors.

Elexis Watson, Symphoni Shomo and Katie McCullar were each second-team All-GAC picks while Destiny Riddle was a GAC Elite Scholar Athlete with Shomo, Brittany Chatellier, Hope Deanda and Mykaela Wallace each earning GAC Distinguished Scholar Athlete recognition.

Watson picks up her second All-GAC honors after earning first-team recognition a season ago on her way to freshman All-American honors. She is hitting .353 with 11 home runs and 17 doubles while driving in 36. She carried a team-best .653 slugging percentage and a .452 on base percentage.

Shomo is a three-time All-GAC honoree. She leads the team with a .355 average to go with a .393 on base percentage and leads the GAC with 41 stolen bases. Shomo also added academic recognition for her work as a psychology major.

McCullar picks up her first honor as a designated player after splitting time as a starting pitcher. She posted a .310 average and was second on the team with seven home runs and tied for second in RBI with 33. She had a team-high 16 wins and three saves in 144.1 innings pitched with 88 strikeouts.

Riddle earned Elite Scholar Athlete honors for the second season in a row as a psychology major. Previously a two-time All-GAC pick, she leads the league in sacrifices with 17 while batting .252 with six doubles and 28 RBI.

Chatellier earned Distinguished Scholar athlete honors as a psychology major and has played primarily as the defensive flex in the outfield.

Deanda also earned Distinguished Scholar Athlete honors as a marketing major. She posted a .280 average with six doubles and a home run while scoring 12 runs and driving in seven.

Wallace is a two-time Distinguished Scholar Athlete as an accounting major and hit .302 with a pair of doubles and six home runs. She drove in 18 runs and scored 25 runs.