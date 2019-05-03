DURANT, Okla. — For the second straight season and the fourth time in the last five years, the Southeastern Oklahoma men’s golf team has earned a bid to play in the Central/Midwest Super Regional, slated for May 9-11 at Hot Springs Country Club.

The Savage Storm enter ranked sixth in the Central Region and are joined by four other Great American Conference schools, with top-ranked Henderson State followed by Arkansas Tech and Southern Arkansas in the top three while Southwestern Oklahoma State makes it at No. 8.

The top six teams out of the 20 to reach the super-regional will advance to the NCAA Division II National Finals, which are slated for May 20-24 at The Resort at Glade Springs in Daniels, West Virginia.