ARLINGTON — Sherman native Will Olson was named the Maverick Club Student-Athlete of the Year as the University of Texas at Arlington celebrated the 2018-19 athletic season.

Olson, a senior, has been named to multiple award lists this year for Catcher of the Year. He was named to the 2017 Sun Belt second team, the 2017 and 2018 Sun Belt Honor Roll and the 2017 CoSIDA Academic All-American third team, and he has also been a three-time member of the Sun Belt Commissioner’s List.

Olson completed his double major in business and finance last May with a 3.7 GPA and is currently possesses a 4.0 GPA while working toward his Master’s of Business.