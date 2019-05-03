Texas Tech forward Brittany Brewer earned an invitation from USA Basketball to attend the Pan American Games team trial set for May.

It marked the first time a Lady Raiders player was selected to the Pan American Games team trial since Sheryl Swoopes in 1995.

Brewer, a junior forward who averaged 16.6 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocked shots last season, is one of 36 players expected to participate and one of six from the Big 12 Conference.

The Abilene Wylie graduate received all-Big 12 honorable mention for her efforts last season.

The Pan American Games trials are set to take place at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The 12-member U.S. team will play in the Pan American Games set for Aug. 6-10 in Lima, Peru.

Men's tennis

The No. 22 Red Raiders will look to advance to the NCAA Tournament round of 16 for the first time since 2005.

Texas Tech begins that quest at 1 p.m. CDT Friday against UC Santa Barbara in Palo Alto, California.

The Red Raiders (15-11) collected their fourth tournament berth in five years and will take on UCSB (16-6) for the first time since 2015, when they downed the Gauchos 4-2 to advance to the second round.

The winner between Texas Tech and UCSB will take on the victor between regional host No. 12 Stanford and Fresno State in a second-round match set for 5 p.m. Saturday.

Basketball

Terrence Shannon is a Red Raider.

The 6-foot-6, 190-pound forward from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, signed his national letter of intent Thursday with Texas Tech. Shannon returned home to sign at Chicago Lincoln Park High School, where he graduated in 2018 after helping his team to a regional title.

Shannon generated little recruiting attention after his senior season and spent the past year at the Florida prep school.

Shannon is rated a four-rated prospect on a five-star scale by Rivals.com and 247Sports.com and a national top-60 recruit by Rivals. In addition to Tech, he took official visits to Florida State, Georgetown, Illinois and DePaul, where he briefly was committed in August.

Football

Clayton Hatfield, who tied a Texas Tech career record with 50 made field goals, agreed Thursday to a mini-camp invitation from the Indianapolis Colts.

Hatfield made 17 of 19 field goals last year. That made his career numbers 50 for 59, including four misses during his junior year when he was bothered all season by a hip injury.

The Colts' kicker is 46-year-old Adam Vinatieri, who made 23 of 27 field goals last season.