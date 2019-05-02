Grayson College sophomore outfielder Jade Miller was named the Most Valuable Player in the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference for the 2019 season.

Miller, who was also a first-team all-conference selection, hit .473 with 13 doubles, a conference best 18 home runs, 59 RBI, 67 runs and 18 steals.

Three other Lady Vikings earned second-team all-conference accolades — freshman catcher Cheyenne Stark, sophomore infielder Danielle Humphrey and freshman designated player Carmen Eilertsen.

Grayson (23-22) opens the Region V Tournament against Vernon at noon on Saturday. A win would put them against NCTC in the winner’s bracket at 5 p.m. later in the day. A loss sends them to the loser’s bracket at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday against the McLennan-Weatherford loser.