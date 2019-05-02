ANNA — Luke Langford scattered five hits and six walks while striking out eight as Whitesboro edged Bonham, 2-1, to sweep a Class 3A Region II bi-district series on Thursday night.

Whitesboro (17-7) will face Grand Saline, which eliminated Dallas Madison, in in the area round next week.

Brooks Barker was 2-for-3 with a double, Riley Dickson and Jake McCorkle each singled and scored and Scout Sanders drove in a run for the Bearcats, who scored both runs in the fifth inning.

Tanner Reaves did not allow an earned run on five hits with eight strikeouts and two walks, Gaige Cravin was 2-for-4 and drove in a run, Dylan Downs walked and scored and Austin Fortune doubled for Bonham (14-13), which notched its run in the bottom of the fifth.

Game 2

Pottsboro 3, Bells 0

In Melissa, Coby Langford and Cooper Lyons combined on a three-hit shutout with six strikeouts and no walks as Pottsboro forced a deciding Game 3 in its Class 3A Region II bi-district series with a 3-0 victory over Bells on Thursday night.

Pottsboro (21-5) is looking to carry the momentum into Game 3, which is at 7 p.m. on Friday at Melissa, while Bells (18-9) will try to rebound and advance to the area round.

Jackson Lipscomb was 2-for-3 with two RBI, Langford doubled and scored, Robert Goins and Jett Carroll singled and scored and Jasek Hooker singled and drove in a run for the Cardinals.

Matthew Conner, Hunter Hazel and Konder Morris had the hits for the Panthers.

The teams completed Game 1 to start the evening after the opener was suspended on Wednesday before the top of the fifth inning with the contest scoreless. Bells came away with the 3-1 victory as Jacob Monroe allowed an unearned run on three hits with four strikeouts and three walks and also doubled and scored, Matthew Conner was 2-for-3 with a double, walked, drove in a run and scored and Kason Huschke homered for the Panthers.

Hayden Kent doubled and walked, Hooker walked and scored, Goins drove in a run and Lipscomb and Grayson Watson chipped in hits for the Cardinals.

Game 1

Gunter 5, Whitewright 1

In Anna, Powell Zuniga scattered eight hits and four walks while striking out nine as Gunter opened its Class 3A Region II bi-district series with a victory against Whitewright on Thursday night.

Gunter (20-7) will try to advance with a victory in Game 2 at 6 p.m. on Friday at Anna while Whitewright (17-5) looks to force a deciding third game, which would be at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Anna.

Ethan Watson was 3-for-4, drove in a run and scored, Carlos Chavez was 2-for-3 with a double and drove in two runs, Trey Oblas doubled and drove in a run, Garrett Vogel and David Denton each singled and scored and Bryson Rigsby walked and scored for Gunter.

Seth Jackson was 2-for-3 and drove in a run, Ryne Godbey singled, walked twice and scored and Jake Claborn and Tim Richey each singled and drove in a run for Whitewright.

Class 2A Region II

Game 2

Bland 6, Tom Bean 2

In Melissa, Dylan Harmon was 2-for-3 and drove in a run for Tom Bean but Bland eliminated the Tomcats with a victory in Game 2 of a Class 2A Region II bi-district series on Thursday night.

Bland (26-4) will face either Archer City or Alvord in the area round next week.

Lance Pauler was 2-for-3 with a double and walked and Zach Lusk singled, walked and scored twice for Tom Bean (9-17).

Channing Godwin was 2-for-3 and scored twice and Aaron Watson drove in two runs for Bland.

The teams started the day with the series opener and Bland came away with a 17-0 victory in five innings.

Harmon was 2-for-2, Pauler singled and walked and Blake Watson, Lusk and Corbin Ramey singled for the Tomcats.

Tyler Moody was 2-for-4 with four RBI and scored and Omar Ortega was 2-for-3 with three RBI, walked twice and scored three times for Bland, which scored 10 runs in the fifth inning.