Grayson College was on the verge of sweeping NCTC after scoring twice in the bottom of the sixth but bad weather suspended the game as the Vikings held a 5-3 lead going to the seventh inning in Game 2 of a North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference double-header at Dub Hayes Field on Wednesday afternoon.

Brandon Talley and Riley McKinney each doubled, drove in a run and scored, Braydon Webb singled, walked, drove in a run and scored and Omar Cervantes and Hayden Houser each singled, walked and scored for the Vikings (38-12, 24-5), who play a double-header at NCTC starting at 1 p.m. on Saturday to close out the regular season.

Grayson started the day with a 12-2 victory in five innings as Will Quillen was 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI. Blake Rambusch was 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, two RBI and scored, Talley was 2-for-3 with two RBI and scored twice, Jarrett Gonzales was 2-for-4 and scored three times, Cordell Dunn was 2-for-3 with a walk, drove in a run and scored and Webb doubled, drove in two runs and scored.