ANNA — Scout Sanders allowed an earned run on five hits with eight strikeouts and a walk as Whitesboro defeated Bonham, 6-2, in Game 1 of a Class 3A Region II bi-district series on Wednesday night.

The teams were scheduled to also play Game 2 but bad weather forced them to postpone that contest. Game 2 will be at 7 p.m. at Melissa on Thursday as Whitesboro (16-7) will try to advance with a victory while Bonham (14-12) is looking to avoid elimination.

Jake McCorkle was 3-for-3 with two RBI and scored, Chase Harding was 2-for-3 and scored, Christian Goedecke was 2-for-3 and scored twice and Grant Beste singled and drove in two for Whitesboro.

Tanner Reaves was 2-for-3 and scored, Austin Fortune singled and drove in a run and Drew Abate singled and scored for Bonham.

Softball

Area round

Class 2A Region II

Collinsville 10, Valley Mills 9

In Fort Worth, Carrie Johnson had a one-out double to score Bailey Cantrell in the bottom of the seventh to lift Collinsville to a victory over Valley Mills in the opener of a Class 2A Region II bi-district series at Fort Worth Brewer on Wednesday night.

Collinsville will look to advance to the region quarterfinals with a victory in Game 2 at 4 p.m. on Friday. Valley Mills will try to force a deciding Game 3 to immediately follow.

Cantrell was 2-for-3 and scored twice, Johnson was 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored twice, Jennifer Lucas was 2-for-3 with a walk and scored, Kaitlyn Long was 2-for-4 with a double and scored twice and Brookelyn Haning homered and scored twice for the Lady Pirates, who broke a four-all tie with five runs in the sixth.

Valley Mills then scored five times in the top of the seventh to tie the game.