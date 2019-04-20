BROWNFIELD — Abcde Garcia’s two-run single sparked a six-run second inning for the Lady Cubs as they held off Abernathy 11-7 in the final regular season game for both teams Friday.

Brownfield (9-5 in District 2-3A) clinched the third-place spot in 2-3A, while Abernathy (11-3 in 2-3A) had already clinched the district title.

Abernathy’s Jocelyn Alvarado, Jayden Olivas-Salas and Chanie Chambers each hit RBI singles in the fourth to close Brownfield’s big early lead to one run at 8-7, but Serena Fisher’s RBI single in the sixth was part of a three-run inning as Brownfield pulled away.

HEREFORD 8, LEVELLAND 0

HEREFORD — Jessica Ureste pitched a four-hitter for the Lady Whitefaces in their District 3-4A showdown Friday night.

Amber Kelly, Kiki Childers, Gaezjia Holland and Kirston Montgomery put up Levelland’s only hits of the night as the Lady Lobos and Lady Whitefaces ended up tied for third in District 3-4A with 3-5 district records.

AMARILLO RIVER ROAD 9, MULESHOE 7

AMARILLO — Muleshoe’s Jillian Rojas hit for the cycle with a single, double, triple and home run in Muleshoe’s District 1-3A regular season-ending loss to the Lady Cats.

Muleshoe (6-4, third place in 1-3A) scored four runs in the fifth inning to pull within 7-6, but district runner-up River Road (8-2 in 1-3A) extended its lead to 9-6 in the bottom of the inning. Rojas blasted a sole home run in the sixth inning to pull the Lady Mules within two.

BASEBALL

HEREFORD 6, ESTACADO 5

HEREFORD — The Matadors led early but gave up three runs in the bottom of the sixth in their District 3-4A finale Friday night against the Whitefaces. Estacado and Hereford ended the regular season with identical 5-3 District 3-4A records and tied for second in district behind Canyon.

Brandon Loya hit an RBI single and Austin Segovia scored on a double steal attempt in the top of the second as the Matadors built a 2-0 lead. But the Whitefaces scored three times in the sixth off starter Keanu Maldonado, who pitched the complete game but took the loss.

CROSBYTON 11, SPRINGLAKE-EARTH 1

CROSBYTON — Landon Clark gave up just one hit and struck out seven as Crosbyton dealt the Wolverines a run-rule defeat Thursday.

Clark gave up a pair of walks in the first and allowed his only run of the night, but the Chiefs took control with runs in the second and third innings. Josh Aguayo’s two-run single in the sixth was part of an eight-run inning as the Chiefs pulled away for the win and improved to 4-8 in District 3-2A.

POST 10, O’DONNELL 0

O’DONNELL — Krece Kirkpatrick and Carter Rankin combined to throw a two-hitter for the Antelopes in Friday’s District 4-2A matchup.

Post (8-4 in 4-2A) scored four runs in the top of the sixth to end things early on the 10-run rule. Holten Dickson’s two-RBI single brought in Slayden Pittman and Taytem Thetford to highlight Post’s sixth inning.

O’Donnell (4-8 in 4-2A) posted singles by Caleb Lowe and Jonah Vasquez, but the Eagles were unable to string hits together and score.

DENVER CITY 2, SHALLOWATER 1

SHALLOWATER — The visiting Mustangs handed Shallowater its first District 2-3A loss of the season, with Daven Blanco and Luis Rodriguez combining hold the home-team Mustangs to just one run.

Denver City scored its two runs on a first-inning Shallowater error, and Shallowater starter Hayden VanderRoest allowed just one more hit over the next five innings in the defensive battle. Tyler Williams’ sacrifice fly in the bottom of the first scored Blake Carter with Shallowater’s only run of the night.

Shallowater and Denver City now are tied on top of the 2-3A standings at 11-1 with two regular-season games remaining.

LEVELLAND 11, LAMESA 1

LEVELLAND — Tristan Vanzandt hit two triples and scored twice in Levelland’s District 3-4A win Friday as the Loboes clinched the fourth playoff seed from 3-4A.

Straton Dobson gave up three hits and one run, striking out five Lamesa hitters, as Levelland (3-5 in 3-4A) cruised to the run-rule win. Marco Serrato pitched a scoreless fifth inning for Levelland.

Lamesa (0-8 in 3-4A) got an RBI single from Reagan Davis in the second inning to avoid the shutout.

IDALOU 7, LITTLEFIELD 3

IDALOU — Hunter Manske’s two-run single highlighted a five-run sixth inning as Idalou pulled away for a District 2-3A win Friday and clinched a playoff spot.

Idalou (8-4 in 2-3A) put up two early runs but trailed 3-2 after Littlefield’s Nick Mata hit a two-run single in the top of the sixth gave the Wildcats the lead.

