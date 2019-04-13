The Texas Stars blew a three-goal lead before Diego Cuglietta stepped in as a hero, scoring his first professional goal to lift the Stars to a 4-3 win over the San Antonio Rampage in San Antonio on Friday night.

The Stars still have an outside chance of qualifying for the American Hockey League playoffs, but they need a win Saturday and two regulation losses apiece from both Manitoba and Milwaukee.

Texas led 3-0 entering the final period when San Antonio started a furious comeback. Bobby MacIntyre made it 3-1 on a goal at 6 minutes, 51 seconds into the frame. Jordan Nolan cut the lead to one goal not quite two minutes later. Ryan Olsen tied it all up at 12:15 into the third period.

Just seven seconds after Olsen's goal, Cuglietta scored the eventual winner.

Texas controlled the game through the first two periods. Gavin Bayreuther made it 1-0 early, scoring just 1:17 into the game.

The Stars added two more goals in the second period to go up 3-0. Ty Dellandrea scored 2:20 into the middle frame before Michael Mersch added another goal a little over nine minutes later.

Mersch and Bayreuther each finished with a goal and an assist. Colin Markison assisted on two goals for Texas.

The Stars end the regular season as they host San Antonio Saturday at 7 p.m.