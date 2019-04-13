After a regular season in which they tied for the North American Hockey League's top point total, Friday night was hardly how the Amarillo Bulls wanted to start things in their South Division semifinal series at Amarillo Civic CenterComplex Cal Farley Coliseum.

The Bulls led by three goals twice in the first game of the best-of-five series, but they couldn't hold on, as the Corpus Christi Ice Rays scored the final two goals, including the game winner with over two minutes left to hand the Bulls a 6-5 defeat. They trail the series 1-0 heading into tonight's second game at home at 7:05 p.m.

It looked like it be another good night for the Bulls, who scored three goals in the first 12:39 to go up 3-0. Gabriel Seger scored two of those goals en route to a hat trick.

However, after Seger's third goal made it 4-1, the Ice Rays woke up. They cut it to 4-3 by the end of the second period, and only 36 seconds into the third period, Che Landikusic scored to tie it 4-4.

Amarillo's Ryan Lautenbach scored at the 5:03 mark to make it 5-4, but that was the last lead for the Bulls. Austin Koss tied it for Corpus Christi, then with 2:21 left in the game, Landikusic scored his second goal of the period to give the Ice Rays their first lead, the only one that counted.