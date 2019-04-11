Nick Tanielu hit a walk-off grand slam in the 10th inning, as the Round Rock Express beat the Nashville Sounds 9-5 at Dell Diamond on Wednesday night.

The Express scored three runs in the eighth before Nashville answered in the next half-inning when Zack Granite hit a three-run triple to tie the game 5-5.

Round Rock starter Brady Rodgers went six innings, allowing one run and five hits. He also struck out six and walked one. Brendan McCurry picked up the win, allowing one hit in two innings of work following two blown saves by Reymin Guduan and Dean Deetz.

Yordan Alvarez homered and doubled twice, driving home four runs and scoring a couple in the win. Jack Mayfield went 2-for-5 with three runs scored. Myles Straw had two hits, doubled and drove in a run. All but three members of Round Rock scored in the win.

The six extra-base hits for Round Rock included a season-high four doubles.

Willie Calhoun and Jose Trevino each had doubles for the Sounds. Calhoun drove in a run and Trevino scored twice. Carolos Tocci went 2-for-5 and scored a run.

Both teams will try to win the series Thursday at 7:05 p.m. at Dell Diamond.