ABILENE — The Lady Mustangs continued their run in the Class 5A playoffs Friday with a 2-1 win over Wichita Falls in the Region 1-5A quarterfinal round.

Heaven Rossette scored both goals for the Lady Mustangs, who advanced to the Region I tournament next weekend in Wichita Falls.

Rossette knocked in a header in the first minute of the game to give Coronado an early lead, and she added her second goal at the 24th minute to put Coronado up 2-0.

The Lady Mustangs allowed one Rider goal by Jadyn Lopez early in the second half, but Charlotte Poehl made several key saves at goalkeeper to preserve the lead, including a free kick late in the game from close in.

Coronado will play either Frisco Centennial or Grapevine at 3 p.m. Friday.

FRENSHIP 2, EP FRANKLIN 1

ARTESIA, N.M. — Allie Holder and Brogan Ross handled Frenship’s scoring in the 2-1 victory over El Paso Franklin in a Class 6A regional quarterfinal match Friday.

Down 1-0 to previously unbeaten Lady Cougars, Holder netted a goal to tie the game. Ross’ score in the second half gave the Lady Tigers the eventual victory.

Frenship (21-2-2) moves on to the regional semifinals where the squad will play either Coppell or Southlake Carroll at noon next Friday at McKinney ISD Stadium.