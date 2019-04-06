After falling behind early, the West Texas A&M softball team showed its mettle Friday at Greyhound Field in Portales, N.M.

The Lady Buffs scored three runs in the third, one in the fourth, four in the sixth and two in the seventh to overcome a very early deficit en route to a 10-7 road victory in the Lone Star Conference.

Senior Shayne Starkey was 2 for 2 with a double while walking three times for WTAMU (24-10, 15-6 LSC). Junior Miranda Grotenhuis was 2 for 5, senior Kylee Moore drew five walks in the contest, and juniors Shanna McBroom, Brittany Cruz and Erica Vessels all hit home runs.

Starkey (11-4) earned the win in the circle for the Lady Buffs. She threw six innings and allowed four runs – three earned – on seven hits and two walks while striking out two. Freshman Miranda Martinez finished the final inning to secure the WT victory.

ENMU (10-21, 6-13) was led by sophomore Jennifer McElroy, who tallied four RBIs on a 2-for-4 evening. McElroy hit a home run and a double in the contest.

The series is scheduled to resume today at 1 p.m. Game 3 of the set will follow 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.