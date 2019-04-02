THE WEEK IN REVIEW

Team of the Week: Lehman

Welcome to the playoff race, Lehman. The Lobos (10-13, 5-4 District 25-6A) are full participants in the chase for one of the district’s four postseason spots after a 3-0 week during which they beat Bowie (9-4), Akins (9-8) and Austin High (15-6). John Murillo had seven hits — including a walk two-run single against Akins — and six RBIs with an on-base percentage of .714, and Albert Martinez had six hits and seven RBI with an on-base percentage of .538 to lead Lehman on offense. For the Lobos on the mound, Shayne Miles struck out 12 in 6 1/3 innings against Bowie, while Nick Elisario had strong showings in relief to earn the win against both Akins and Austin High. Overall, Lehman is on a four-game winning streak heading into this week after beating Anderson back on March 26.

Player of the Week: Brett Baty, Lake Travis

It was only a matter of time before Baty got to this spot. The Lake Travis senior and Texas signee, who is largely regarded as a sure-fire-first-round pick in the June MLB draft, actually faced pitching this week, as opposed to seeing a lot of walks, and he took advantage of it. Baty finished 10 for 13 with two home runs as the Cavs (21-0, 9-0) stayed undefeated on the season with wins over Hays (7-1), Anderson (11-0), Bowie (5-4) in district play and a non-district victory over Dripping Springs (6-3). The Cavs also received good performances from Austin Plante, who went 7 for 12 with six RBIs, and Jimmy Lewis, who had four hits and nine RBIs and struck out nine on the mound in an appearance for his fifth win.

The rest of the district

Westlake (20-3-1, 8-1) had a 3-0 week and stayed one game behind Lake Travis in the district standings thanks to wins over Anderson (8-6), Bowie (2-1) and Akins (12-3). Chaps coach Jim Blair praised his pitching during the week, noting Dylan Savino went five innings and struck out eight while allowing one earned run in the win over the Trojans, while Ben Knaupe threw four innings of scoreless relief during the week and lowered his ERA to 1.34. … Hays (19-4, 5-3) topped Del Valle (16-4) in its second and final game of the week and stands alone in third place. Zane Lilljedahl went 3 for 5 with three doubles and five RBIs to lead the Rebels to the win. … Anderson (9-15, 4-5) ended its week with a 15-4 win over Del Valle. … Austin High (11-13, 4-5) opened the week with a 12-3 win over Akins, receiving two hits apiece from Ben Koch, Wyatt Ezell, Andrew Ogden and Victor Mendoza. Koch also had a home run, double and three RBIs in the loss to Lehman, with Bailey Pratt also recording three hits. … Bowie (14-11, 3-6), Del Valle (8-13, 1-8) and Akins (4-20, 1-8) did not win a game.

THE WEEK IN PREVIEW

Games of the Week: Hays at Anderson (Tuesday); Hays at Bowie (Friday).

Hays can put clear separation between itself and everyone below it in the standings by sweeping the week with wins over Anderson and Bowie on the road. The Rebels would also stay within striking distance of Westlake and the No. 2 spot in the district. Meanwhile, Anderson and Bowie can stay in the running for the third spot with wins and put themselves in better position for playoff qualification.

Other games

Lake Travis is at home this week, hosting Akins Tuesday and Austin High Friday. … Westlake heads on the road Tuesday to Austin High before hosting Lehman Friday . … Bowie opens the week Tuesday hosting Del Valle. … The Cardinals head to Akins to end the week.