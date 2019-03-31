ANAHEIM, Calif. — With the two teams fighting for the upper hand headed into the stretch, Davide Moretti calmly stroked two 3s that extended Texas Tech leads to 63-58 and 66-60, the latter with 1:45 to go.

Had you replaced the hardwood floors with covers and added an apron, it would have helped provide a better feel for the fans in attendance Saturday inside the Honda Center.

The No. 9 Red Raiders and No. 4 Bulldogs were entrenched in a boxing match, trading haymakers in the form of 3-point shots and jabs with every transition layup or dunk early and in the latter moments of what was a highly contested game.

It was a familiar setting for Texas Tech, which had already claimed its prize following an 18-round gauntlet in the Big 12 Conference, but wanted more against the Bulldogs.

Moretti staggered the Bulldogs, while the defense was the knockout punch on the way to a 75-69 win over top-seeded Gonzaga to claim a berth into the Final Four.

"We stuck together and knew we had to run back on defense to slow them down," Moretti said. "And also try to rebound and milk some clock. We had to box them out and work for offensive boards."

The Red Raiders' toughness, a calling card, shined through early and late in the contest against a battle-tested Bulldogs squad making its third appearance in the Elite Eight in five seasons.

And, despite having several chances to take a lead, Gonzaga could not make plays as they saw their season come to an abrupt close.

"We lost to a really, really, really good basketball team in a great basketball game," Gonzaga coach Mark Few said. "It went back and forth, back and forth, and I was very impressed with Texas Tech, obviously with their defense, but also with their offense. But our guys fought and were right there, especially I thought we had good rhythm in that first half and the game just came town to a couple plays down the stretch where they made big plays and we just didn't quite answer."

Culver showed his mettle in the second half, draining a transition 3-pointer to close the Red Raiders' deficit to 48-47 under the 14-minute mark.

The rest of the contest was a back-and-forth battle, not unlike what Beard has described earlier in the season as a heavyweight fight each time Texas Tech survived a Big 12 Conference game.

Zach Norvell Jr. made two free throws but the Red Raiders forged a 6-0 mini-run over the next 1:23 powered by Moretti, Francis and Owens finishing at the bucket to provide Texas Tech with a 53-50 advantage with 10:30 left.

A few minutes later, Perkins made a 3 to knot things up at 58-58 at the 5:07 mark.

Soon enough, Texas Tech's Matt Mooney found himself at the line with a chance to help his squad extend a lead. The senior graduate transfer drained a pair of free throws, putting things at 71-67 with less than 20 seconds to play, before Norvell made a layup to make it a one-possession contest at 71-69 with 10 seconds to go.

Moretti and Culver combined to make four free throws to salt away the win.

"I think, you know, they got us playing their type of basketball in the first half and at halftime we just wanted to slow it down a little bit," Mooney said. "We don't want to play slow, you know. But we want to control the tempo and take shots and play March basketball. In the second half we were able to do that."

Now, the Red Raiders stood atop the raised platform — arms raised, smiles all around as red and black confetti dropped from above.

They were prizefighters once again.