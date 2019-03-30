The District 7-4A front-running and third-ranked Brownwood Lady Lions tallied their third consecutive shutout victory — and 13th of the season — by a 6-0 count over the Stephenville Honeybees in Friday league action.

Chyanne Ellett tossed a one-hitter for Brownwood (17-1-1, 3-0) with 15 strikeouts and no walks, improving to 15-1 on the season with 239 strikeouts to a mere 22 walks. For her career, Ellett, a University of Memphis signee, is now at 1,074 strikeouts.

At the plate, the Lady Lions scratched across the only run needed in the bottom of the fifth inning, then added five insurance runs in the sixth.

Brownwood's 11-hit attack featured three from Ashlynn Patteson, who also added an RBI; two hits, including a double, and three RBI from Ellett; a pair of hits from Auzzlyn Benedict; a hit and an RBI from Annie Gillispie; and singles from Ayanna Clemons, Yisel Mendoza and Annie-Klein Allgood.

Still scoreless in the bottom of the fifth, Allgood was hit by a pitch to start the frame then bunts from Gillispie and Aubrie Harris moved Allgood to third base with two outs. Patterson then walked and stole second base, which allowed Allgood to race home on the back half of a double steal for a 1-0 Brownwood advantage.

In the sixth, Landry Holden was hit by a pitch then Mendoza and Allgood singled to load the bases — all with one out. Gillispie followed with an RBI single to left field that scored Holden. With two down, Patteson's RBI infield single brought in Lexie Castillo, running for Mendoza. With the sacks still full, Ellett's three-RBI double down the right field line scored Allgood, Gillispie and Patteson for the final six-run margin.

The Lady Lions wrap up the first half of District 7-4A action at Mineral Wells (11-9, 1-2) Tuesday. Mineral Wells suffered a 10-7 loss to Godley (13-5, 2-1) Friday.