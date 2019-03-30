EARLY — The Early Longhorns remained tied with Cisco atop the District 6-3A baseball standings with their second consecutive walk-off victory, a 6-5 eight-inning decision over Eastland Friday.

Early's (8-5, 5-1) Aiden Frerichs hit a one-out line drive and reached on an error in the bottom of the eighth inning, allowing Jesson Tarrant — who began the frame with an infield single to shortstop, then moved to second on a sacrifice — to score the decisive run.

The Longhorns scored first in the third inning, but Eastland (8-7, 3-3) answered with all five of its runs in the top of the fourth. Early knotted the game at 5 in the bottom of the sixth and won it two innings later.

Early's eight-hit attack included two apiece from Tarrant, Rylie Hill and Tyson Tyler, along with one each from Boston Hudson and Jonathan Morales.

On the mound, Frerichs pitched all eight innings, allowing five runs on 10 hits with seven strikeouts and two walks.

The Longhorns visit Hamilton (9-5, 3-3), a 4-1 winner over Comanche (6-10, 2-4), on Tuesday eyeing a sixth consecutive victory.

Dragons 11, Dublin 6

DUBLIN — The Bangs Dragons snapped a four-game District 6-3A baseball losing streak with Friday night's 11-6 victory over Dublin.

Dublin (5-7, 2-4), which handed district co-leader Cisco (10-2, 5-1) its first league loss on Tuesday, gave up all of Bangs' (5-9, 2-4) runs over the final four innings after opening an early 3-0 lead.

The Dragons closed the gap to 3-2 in the top of the fourth, trailed 5-4 after five, grabbed an 8-5 advantage in the top of the sixth and added three insurance runs in the seventh.

Bangs managed just six hits — two from Eli Carabal and one each from Ethan Sanchez, Kaleb Painter, Brayton Wedeman and Josh Valdez, who drove in three. The Dragons also made the most of 12 walks, including four by Austin Hall, three by Payton Bible and two by Corbin Freeland.

On the mound, Wedeman and Carbajal teamed up to yield six earned runs on six hits with 12 strikeouts and nine walks.

The Dragons seek their first district win streak of the season as they host Coleman (6-10, 2-4), coming off an 18-10 loss to Cisco, on Tuesday.

Lady Dragons 9, Dublin 2

DUBLIN — The Bangs Lady Dragons moved into a tie for fourth place in the District 6-3A standings with Coleman following Friday's 9-2 victory at Dublin.

Further information on the game was unavailable at press time.

The Lady Dragons (9-12, 4-4) on Tuesday will host Coleman (10-10, 4-4), a 10-7 loser to Cisco (8-11, 2-5) on Friday.

Eastland 16, Lady Horns 4

EARLY — The Eastland Lady Mavs completed a District 6-3A softball sweep of the Early Lady Horns, who dropped out of a three-way tie for first place with Friday's 16-4 loss.

Early (19-5, 6-2) fell behind Eastland (20-3, 7-1) by a 3-0 count through two innings, but drew even in the bottom of the third. The Lady Mavs regained a 5-4 edge through five innings, then tallied 11 runs in their final two trips to the plate.

Laiken Reagan went the distance in the circle for Early as she yielded 16 earned runs on 18 hits with seven walks and four strikeouts.

Eastland pitcher Brynna Foster limited the Lady Horns to three hits with four walks and seven strikeouts. Reagan, Alexa Portillo, and Kailee Love each picked up singles; Sydnee Shea walked twice and Emily Rodriguez and Emma Connelly also drew free passes; and Shea, Connelly, Reagan, Emma Loven, and Taylor Summers reached on five Lady Mavs' errors.

The Lady Horns on Tuesday will visit Hamilton (2-19, 0-2), which fell to Comanche (13-6, 7-1) by a 29-7 count Friday.