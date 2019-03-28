The Texas Stars picked up a big win, defeating the Manitoba Moose 3-2 at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park on Wednesday night.

Dillon Heatherington scored at 9 minutes, 20 seconds into the final period to lift the Stars to the win.

The Stars (33-29-4-3) entered the game one point behind the Moose (33-28-4-2) in the Central division of the American Hockey League standings. The win put Texas ahead of Manitoba and in a points tie with Milwaukee for the final playoff spot of the division.

It wasn't an easy win as the Stars had to score twice in the final period to pick up the victory.

Joel Hanley put Texas up 1-0 at 8:05 into the first period, assisted by Nicholas Caamano and Colin Markison.

Marko Dano tied the game in the second period with help from Cameron Schilling and Nelson Nogier.

Seth Griffith gave the Moose their only lead at 5:14 into the final frame before the Stars responded with two goals.

Michael Mersch scored unassisted at 8:46 to tie the game one more time. Not a minute later, Heatherington put the Stars up for good.

The Stars next face the Iowa Wild twice on the road beginning with Friday's contest which starts at 7 p.m.