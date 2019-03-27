Monterey outscored Randall 5-3 in penalty kicks as the Plainsmen ended the season with an overtime decision against Randall. Jayden Johns scored Monterey’s only goal in regulation.

The 1-1 tie in regulation came in Monterey’s senior night honoring seniors Val Gonzalez, Josue Campos, Isai Macias, Juan Robledo, Gary Martinez and Blaze Presley.

Monterey ended the season with an 11-8-7 record.

GIRLS SOCCER

CORONADO 4, AMARILLO CAPROCK 0

Coronado wrapped up an undefeated run through District 3-5A with a 4-0 win Tuesday over Caprock.

Heaven Rossette, Lexi De La Cruz, Krystyn Dominguez and Kaylee Maddox scored for the Lady Mustangs, who improved to 14-0 in district and 21-3-1 overall.

The Lady Mustangs will open the Class 5A playoffs with a bi-district matchup against Abilene Cooper at 6 p.m. Friday in Snyder.

MONTEREY 3, CANYON RANDALL 1

Ajacia Mojica, Gabi Colmenero and Abrysha Walker netted goals to lead the Lady Plainsmen to a win Tuesday in their District 3-5A regular season finale. Adriana Rodriguez had six saves at goalkeeper in the Monterey win.

The Lady Plainsmen finished as the runners-up in District 3-5A and will begin playoff action on Friday with a 6 p.m. match Friday against Wichita Falls High at Abilene’s Shotwell Stadium.

BOYS GOLF

Frenship’s Jayce Hargrove was the individual runner-up and helped lead the Tigers to the District 2-6A boys golf title Tuesday at the Rawls Course on the campus of Texas Tech.

Frenship finished with a two-day total of 591 for a 14-stroke victory over team runner-up Odessa Permian. The win was Frenship’s second consecutive district boys championship.

Hargrove tied for first place in the individual standings but lost in a playoff for the top individual spot. Also earning All-District honors for the Tigers with top-ten finishes were Brian Boles, Logan Vargas and Leyton Lee.