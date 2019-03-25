LAKEWAY - Lake Travis continued its impressive run as the top-ranked baseball team in Class 6A this season while showcasing its offensive prowess in a 20-1, five-inning win over Del Valle March 19 at Cavalier Field.

Seniors Brett Baty and Jimmy Lewis each blasted two-run homers and the Cavaliers racked up 16 hits in improving to 17-0 and 6-0 in District 25-6A. The Cavs spotted Del Valle (8-11-2, 1-6 District 25-6A) one run in the top of the first before answering with 10 runs in the bottom half of the inning to put the game out of reach early and initiate the 10-run mercy rule.

"We swung the bat really well tonight," coach Mike Rogers said of Lake Travis' highest run total of the year. "We've got good chemistry and we're getting really good senior leadership."

Rogers shrugged when asked about the Cavs' lofty state ranking, preferring to let his team's heady play do the talking. The Cavs totaled 44 runs in their last four district games.

"Del Valle was short on pitching," said Rogers, who pointed to upcoming district matchups against Hays, Anderson and Bowie next week. The Cavs defeated Westlake last week in the first meeting between the top two teams in the district.

With no other district team ahead of them in the standings, the Cavs shouldn't be saddled by complacency. As the team to beat in 25-6A, Lake Travis gets everyone's best shot, although Del Valle couldn't match the Cavs' firepower.

Few teams can.

Trailing 1-0, Baty led off with a four-pitch walk from starter Marc Govea. Parker Guerin plated Baty with an RBI double, and Lewis doubled home Guerin to make it 2-1. From there, it was off to the races as 14 players batted in the opening inning, including Lewis' two-out, two-run blast, as the Cavs' built an insurmountable 10-1 lead.

Baty added his two-run homer and Lake Travis led 15-1 after two innings. Starter Storm Hierholzer worked two strong innings with three strikeouts, prompting Rogers to substitute liberally. The game went the minimum five innings before being called.

"We had a chance to get everybody in," Rogers said. "We have spring break this week and some big games coming up next week. I like how we're swinging the bat."